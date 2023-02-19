Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,945,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

