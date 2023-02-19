Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

