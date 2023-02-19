Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

