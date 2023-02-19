Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Stock Up 2.9 %
CIA stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.