Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

CIA stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Citizens by 791.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 700,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citizens by 89.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

