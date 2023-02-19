Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,719,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 86.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

