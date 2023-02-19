Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $84.30 million and approximately $499,213.47 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

