Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.0834 on Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $83.40 million and approximately $273,730.82 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

