CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Decreased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 127,166 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC owned 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 5,350,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,481. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

