Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires New Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 845,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $761.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $772.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

