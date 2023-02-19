Colonial Trust Advisors Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

