Colonial Trust Advisors Has $21.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

