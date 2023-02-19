Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New $122,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.99 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77.

