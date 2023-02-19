Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.