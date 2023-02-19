Colonial Trust Advisors Takes $28,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FISV stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

