Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

