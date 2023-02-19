Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,174,691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

