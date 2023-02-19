Comparing Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 27.50% 14.79% 1.31% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 23.45% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Limestone Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.59%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Risk & Volatility

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Limestone Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $66.69 million 2.68 $18.34 million $2.40 11.22 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.40 $109.00 million $856.03 8.38

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

