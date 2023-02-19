Comparing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15% Everspin Technologies 14.68% 28.84% 20.22%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $13.15 million 1.10 $5.85 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 2.63 $4.34 million $0.45 15.87

This table compares Tempo Automation and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tempo Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.34%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.06%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

