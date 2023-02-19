Concordium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $988,181.88 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $74.47 million and approximately $988,181.88 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

