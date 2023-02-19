Conflux Market Cap Hits $355.31 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $355.31 million and approximately $261.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 201.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1623681 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $231,325,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

