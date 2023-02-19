Conflux Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $476.93 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 317.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $473.01 million and $476.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00401456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00092644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00664665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00558984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00173555 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1623681 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $231,325,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

