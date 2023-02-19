Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.10.
About Consumers Bancorp
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumers Bancorp (CBKM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.