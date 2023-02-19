Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

