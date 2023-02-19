Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 Subsea 7 2 0 2 0 2.00

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.05%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Subsea 7 1.29% 1.55% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ProFrac and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $1.88 billion 1.61 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.01 billion N/A $31.80 million $0.23 53.96

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats Subsea 7 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Subsea 7

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.