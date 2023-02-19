Cormark Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.30.
Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %
ABX stock opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Stories
