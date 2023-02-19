Cormark Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.30.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

ABX stock opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.