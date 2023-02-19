Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $219.27 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.54 or 0.00058685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $219.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00031741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

