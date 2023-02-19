Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $219.27 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.54 or 0.00058685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $219.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00081353 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00031741 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003914 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001766 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.