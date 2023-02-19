Covenant (COVN) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $99,926.49 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00424509 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.63 or 0.28120216 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

