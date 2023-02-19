Cowen Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.25.

WMT opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

