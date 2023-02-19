Cowen Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $144.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.76.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $144.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,471,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,983,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.