Credit Suisse Group Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

