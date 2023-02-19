Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 841,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 685,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

