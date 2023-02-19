Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

CCK opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.