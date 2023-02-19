Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 73.6 %

CCEL stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

