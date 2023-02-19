CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $53,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.