Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires 25,630 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,630 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 2.2% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

