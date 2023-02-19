Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys 800 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $605.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.65 and its 200 day moving average is $377.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

