CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.35.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $146.13 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

