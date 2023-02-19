Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.39 million. Datadog also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.02-1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.14.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $167.89.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

