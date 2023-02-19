DataHighway (DHX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00017935 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $141.32 million and $3.00 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,092,790 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.21807836 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,126,017.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

