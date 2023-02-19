Dean Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.27% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 354.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHIL opened at $191.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.54.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

