Dean Capital Management Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Brady accounts for about 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brady by 740.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.10 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

