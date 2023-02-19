Dean Capital Management Has $329,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.