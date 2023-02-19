Dean Capital Management Has $408,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth $249,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,236. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Plexus’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

