Dean Capital Management Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Capital Management cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,281 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $431,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

