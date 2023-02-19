Dean Capital Management Lowers Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.30% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.21.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

