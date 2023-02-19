Dean Capital Management Sells 4,591 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $274.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

