Dean Capital Management Sells 7,821 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Methode Electronics news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

