DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $164.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00223366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00102267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00049745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,894,469 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.