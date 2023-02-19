Dent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.62 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Dent has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $110.20 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

