Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,398.07

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Dero has a total market cap of $59.34 million and approximately $102,398.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00018228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00400315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00661620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00559598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00173105 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,302,983 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

