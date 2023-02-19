Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €243.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €234.00 ($251.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €234.00 ($251.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.03.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

